LINCOLN -- The order of appearance was flipped, but the script stayed the same as the third-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 9 Nebraska, 20-13, on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Iowa won four of the dual’s final five bouts, closing with a major decision and technical fall at 125 and 133, respectively, to win its 11th straight against the Huskers.
The dual started at 141 pounds and featured three lead changes and a pair of ties before Spencer Lee and Austin DeSanto, traditionally the first two Hawkeyes on the mat, combined to put 43 points on the board.
Iowa trailed 13-12 in the team score when Lee registered an 18-4 major decision (one takedown, two reversals, and 10 nearfall points) against No. 16 Zeke Moisey at 125. DeSanto then piled up 12 takedowns, his final one with five minutes, 55 seconds on the clock, to record a 25-10 technical fall at 133.
The wins were numbers five and six on the day for Iowa, who also got decisions from Pat Lugo (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Cash Wilcke (184), and Jacob Warner (197).
Marinelli, Wilcke, and Warner earned wins against top 11 opponents.
At 165, Marinelli used an escape, one penalty point, and one minute, 40 seconds of riding time to top No. 6 Isaiah White, 3-0.
Wilcke, a former OABCIG High School standout, looked like he was heading to overtime before a takedown with five seconds on the clock extended his lead to 5-2 and erased what could have been a riding time point favoring No. 4 Tyler Venz at 184.
Warner used a second-period rideout and third-period escape and takedown to top No. 11 Eric Shultz, 4-1, at 197.
The Hawkeyes won four of the dual’s six matches featuring ranked opponents. Nebraska won, 3-1, in sudden victory at 157, and 3-0 at 285. The Huskers won 4-1 at 141, and 14-4 at 174.
Iowa returns home to host Maryland on Friday.