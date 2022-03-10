Wayne State College wrestling team sending 13 to NCWA national tournament

WAYNE, Neb. — In the Wayne State College wrestling room, 13 is a lucky number.

This week, a baker’s dozen of the Wildcats’ wrestling team will make an 11 hour drive south to Allen, Tex., to participate in the National Collegiate Wrestling Association (NCWA) National Tournament.

The trip marks the second time in past week that the Wildcats have traveled to Texas, as the team went to Arlington, Tex., last week to wrestle at the NCWA Southwest Conference Championships.

While there, Wayne State crowned three conference champions, and seven runner-ups, as the Wildcats finished second in the team standings behind Texas A&M, 115-107.

For a small, rural college with an enrollment of around 3,800 to finish just eight points back of Texas A&M, student population 73,000, is a pretty impressive accomplishment to Wayne State coach Greg Vander Weil.

“I thought we took the best 14 kids I’ve had on the roster in 14 years,” Vander Weil said. “... I think with a little better luck we might have got on top of them, but when you can put 14 kids from a small college in Nebraska up against 14 kids from a school of 76,000, we’ve got a pretty good program going.”

Vander Weil, who turned 65 on Tuesday, has been involved with the sport of wrestling for more than 40 years, and helped get the Wayne State club wrestling program off the ground back in 2010.

After close to eight years spent focusing on the administrative side of the program as the Director of Wrestling, Vander Weil returned to the wrestling room this year as the team’s head coach.

One year later, Vander Weil has the program in the hunt for a national title.

Two years ago, the Wildcats sent two wrestlers to the national tournament, in 149 pounder Hunter Weiss and 235 pounder Tyson Cisneros. Cisneros finished third overall, losing by a 3-2 margin in the national semifinals.

Soon after that, COVID-19 struck, and shut the wrestling world down. Last season, there was no NCWA wrestling season.

This year, the Wildcats have definitely made up for lost time.

At last week’s qualifying match, 157 pounder freshman Clayton Harris, 174 pound sophomore Dylan Zoucha, and 184 pound junior Jared Atkeson all came away with conference titles, while 125 pounder Tyler Kelly, 133 pound Ryan Zoucha, 149 pounder Lane Bartan, and 165 pounder Matt Thompson finished as runner-ups, along with Isaac Voboril at 174, Corey Dawe at 184, and Angel Rojo at 285 pounds.

Mohamed Siidow, a South Sioux City native, took third place at 141 pounds, while Jordan Jensen of Le Mars took fourth at 157.

With a second place finish in their rearview against some of the biggest colleges in the country, Wayne State’s wrestlers are shooting even higher at nationals.

“I think we’re going to do great things down there,” Atkeson said. “I’m counting on several All-American national placers. I think we’ve got big things coming, … we are definitely one of the smaller schools that are bringing one of the top wrestling teams. I think everyone is confident, we’re just going to go down there and wrestle our hardest.”

Vander Weil wasn’t sure he would even get a chance to be here again. Once last season got canceled he thought that he might be done with wrestling.

But just when he thought he was out, the sport of wrestling pulled him back in.

Vander Weil, a Sioux City East alum, also works as a professor at Wayne State. While he plans to pull his teaching schedule back to part time someday in the near future, Vander Weil might stick around the wrestling room for awhile yet.

“I really enjoy the sport of wrestling,” Vander Weil said. “It made a big difference in my life. I was going to join the union right out of high school until I blew my knee out at Sioux City East, and then I came over here to wrestle when it was still a varsity program. Fortunately, it took me on the right path as a teacher and a coach. It’s been around 50 years of hanging around the sport, and I’ve been really blessed.”

Their coaches’ presence and enthusiasm this season has made a big impact on the future Wayne State's roster. His energy seems to be pretty infectious.

“I’d say a majority of the team is also hoping to coach wrestling in the future,” Atkeson said. “Whether it’s for high school or maybe another NCWA college team or even just a club team. Not only do we learn a lot about wrestling, we’ve learned a lot about coaching from him too.”

But first, Wayne State has a national title to go win down in Texas. They might be small, but Wayne State has already proven that it can hang with the big boys.

They just have to prove it one more time.

“The goal is always to be wrestling on the last day of the season,” Vander Weil said. “If we make it to Saturday, the top eight or All-American, we have All-American potential.”

Wayne State will wrestle at the NCWA National Championships in Allen, Tex., beginning on Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0