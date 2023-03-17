WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State College wrestling team finished 17th in the team standings at last week's National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Wildcats won the Academic School of the Year Award, based on the GPA of its qualifiers. All 14 Wildcat wrestlers qualified for the NCWA Nationals and compiled a team record 21 wins at the national tournament.

Bellarmine University of Louisville, Kentucky, won the meet.

Leading Wayne State's qualifiers was freshman Gavin Zoucha, who finished 4-2 at 165 pounds and made it to the round of 12, one match short of All-American status.

Going 3-2 were Chase Eggleston, a freshman, at 157 pounds, and Chance Sjulin, a sophomore, at 165 pounds.

The following wrestlers won two matches: Clayton Harris, sophomore, 149 pounds; Dylan Zoucha, sophomore, 174 pounds; and Isaac Voboril, sophomore, 174 pounds.

Also winning matches and adding to the team score were Colby Puck, sophomore, 141 pounds; Landon Templar, freshman, 149 pounds; Mohamed Siidow, sophomore, 157 pounds; Dakota Spann, freshman, 184 pounds; and Tyler Dawe, freshman, 235 pounds.

The NCWA is made up of club teams that are not varsity-level sports at their respective teams.