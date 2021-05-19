Nebraska approves girls wrestling as a sanctioned sport for 2021-22

It only took one year for girls wrestling to move from an emerging sport to a fully sanctioned Nebraska School Activities Association activity.

As expected, the NSAA Board of Directors voted 8-0 at its May meeting Wednesday in Lincoln to bring girls wrestling into the fold, and will integrate their state championships into the boys state meet at CHI Health Center Omaha next February.

“From all the emails I’ve received, there’s a lot of people advocating for this, and they all have valid points. I’m a supporter,” Omaha Northwest principal and District 2 board member Thomas Lee said. “Personally, it’s time to move forward.”

This past winter was the second year that the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association had sponsored a girls state tournament in York. The February event had 64 schools and 178 participants this year compared to 37 schools and 115 girls in 2020.

The bordering states of Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas all have sanctioned high school girls wrestling.

NSAA assistant director in charge of wrestling, Ron Higdon, said at last month’s board meeting that the national high school federation would come out with girls weight classes this spring which Nebraska will use going forward. According to national high federation statistics, girls wrestling is the fastest-growing high school sport nationwide on a per-capita basis.