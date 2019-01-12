ANKENY -- Bishop Heelan scored 152 points to finish in fifth place at the Bob Sharp Invitational on Saturday and East finished in eighth place with 87 points. Ankeny Centennial won the tournament with 218.5 points.
For Heelan, Brennan Todd won the 138 pound title. After a first round bye, he won his next two matches by fall, both in the second period. Todd, ranked No. 4 in Class 2A at 138 by The Predicament, faced Mason City's Colby Schriever, ranked No. 4 in 3A, for the title. Todd knocked off the ranked 3A wrestler with a 5-4 decision for the 138 title.
Heelan's Kobe Clayborne received two byes and won his 285-pound semifinal by fall in 3:59. Clayborne, ranked No. 2 in 2A, faced Mason City's Troy Monahan, ranked No. 2 in 3A, for the heavyweight title. Clayborne came away on top in the battle of the two No. 2-ranked wrestlers with a 5-4 decision over Monahan for the 285 title.
Heelan's Frank Martin finished as the runner-up at 160 pounds and Frank Vondrak was the runner-up at 170 pounds.
For East, Sean Heeney won the 120 title. After receiving two byes, he won by fall in 1:01 in the semifinal. He won by a 4-0 decision against Des Moines Lincoln's Dylan Veigulis for the title.
Alex Kleider added a third-place finish at 152 pounds for East.