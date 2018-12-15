WATERLOO, Iowa -- After a 1-2 day on Friday, Bishop Heelan went 1-2 on Saturday at the final day of the Battle of Waterloo.
Ankeny defeated Heelan 36-34 in the first match of the day. Kobe Clayborne (285 pounds), Nick McGowan (145), Luke Martin (160) and Frank Vondrak (170) all won by fall for Heelan in the loss.
Heelan came back with a 37-28 win over Crestwood. Bryce Harpenau (113) and McGowan both won by fall and Martin won by major decision.
Osage beat Heelan 42-32. Caden Lafleur (170) and Colby Wilmesherr (195) each won by fall for Heelan.