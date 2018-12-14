WATERLOO, Iowa — Bishop Heelan won its first dual at the Battle of Waterloo on Friday but then dropped its next two matches.
Heelan beat Indianola 42-24 to start the day and then Heelan lost to West Des Moines Valley, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Predicament. Then Heelan lost to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 51-27.
In the dual against Indianola, Kobe Clayborne (285 pounds), Bryce Harpenau (113), Mitchel Olson (120) and Ethan Emmick (126) all won by fall and Nick McGowan (138), Brennan Todd (145) and Luke Martin (160) all won by major decision.
Olson, McGowan and Martin all won by fall in the loss to West Des Moines Valley.
McGowan, Martin and Frank Vondrak (170) all won by fall against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.