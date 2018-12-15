WAUKEE -- Sioux City North won its three matches in pool play at the Al Garrison Duals before losing to Ballard and Harlan.
North defeated Perry 36-35. E.J. McElmeel won by fall at 160 pounds in 5:15 and Keegan Umland won by fall in 5:07 at 170.
North dominated its match against Saydel for a 54-16 win. McElmeel won by fall in 55 seconds. Logan Williams won by fall in 3:08 at 106 and Nick Walters won by fall in 4:49 at 120.
In North's 51-24 win over Urbandale, Tailer Dyas won by fall in 3:31 at 152, Andrew Ventura won by fall in 4:40 at 182, Izaiah Mercado won by fall at 195, Jose Sebastian won by fall in 2:46 at 220, Williams won by fall in 3:18, Chance Cruz won by fall in 1:10 at 113, Walters won by fall in 1:14 and Oscar Little won by fall in 2:44 at 132.
Ballard defeated North 53-21. McElmeel won by fall in 2:43 and Ethan Sorenson won by fall at 138 in 2:52.
Harlan defeated North 45-36. McElmeel won by fall in 3:21, Walters won by fall in 1:31, Sorenson won by fall in 4:36 and Dyas won by fall in 5:29.