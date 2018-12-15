SPENCER — Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored 225.5 points and finished as the top team at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock finished almost 30 points behind SB-L with 196 points. Le Mars was third with 162 points, Sioux City was fifth with 147, Spencer was sixth with 136, West Lyon was seventh with 126.5, Estherville-Lincoln Central was ninth with 76 points, West Monona was 10th with 75 points, Sibley-Ocheyedan was 11th with 62.5 points and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley was 13th with 47 points.
SB-L had four wrestlers win titles on Saturday. Brayden Graff improved to 16-2 on the season at 113 points. He won two matches by fall and won the title match by a 10-4 decision. Jack Gaukel won all of his matches at 132 pounds by fall and improved to 16-1 on the season. At 138 pounds, Isaac Bryan won by a 16-1 tech fall in the title match and won another match by fall. Easton Graff won two matches by fall at 152 pounds and then won the title match by a 6-5 decision.
For CL/GLR, Kalen Meyer won his 160-pound title match by fall in 4:50. Bryce Vande Weerd won two matches by fall and then won the 170 title match by a 10-3 decision. At 195 pounds, Kolton Bus won all three of his matches by fall, including the title match in 1:03.
Le Mars' Travis Theisen won the 220-pound title with 7-2 decision.
Sioux Center's Domonick Roskam won three matches by fall, including his title match at 182 pounds in 47 seconds.
Chris Van Der Brink remained undefeated for BH/RV. He won all four of his matches at 285 pounds by fall, including the title match in 3:44.