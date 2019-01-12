LE MARS, Iowa -- West Sioux is hitting its stride on the mat.
The Falcons are putting together an impressive string of dominance dating back to last Saturday when they won their own tournament handily.
West Sioux then had a triangular on Tuesday. The Falcons, which are ranked No. 4 in Class 1A in the dual rankings by iawrestle.com, went 2-0 and one of the wins was 46-27 over Woodbury Central, which is ranked sixth. On Thursday, the Falcons only gave up 24 points in the three combined duals.
West Sioux capped off the eight-day stretch by scored 283 points at the Le Mars Invite, winning the tournament by 115 points.
"I think when you look at this team, there's been a lot of commitment, there's been a lot of offseason work, a lot of time in the weight room," coach Mark Van Oort said. "A lot of these guys are coming off a state championship in football so when you have that stuff, you have momentum early and then we just try and keep it going. Our practices all season long have been good."
West Sioux's dominance showed up and down the lineup on Saturday. The Falcons put nine wrestlers in the 14 finals and eight of those wrestlers won titles - Drayven Kraft (106 pounds), Cullen Koedam (113), Adam Allard (120), Dillion Lynott (132), Andrew Cox (145), Kory Van Oort (152), Neddy Montes (170) and Logan Koedam (195). Trevor Schuller (182) finished in second place.
"Our one-two-three punch at the bottom, Allard, Kraft and Koedam, that's pretty special and they have combined for a lot of wins," Mark Van Oort said. "Then the Lynott (Dillon and Carson) at 132 and 138, they feed off each other. Andrew and Kory feed off each other and this is Andrew's first individual title this year.
"The upper weights, it's not a coincidence that they are performing at a high level. You get in the practice room and they scrap against each other. I think iron sharpens iron. That's the model of the whole team. We are in a position where we can't let off the gas, correct where we are weak and continue to build for the postseason."
Allard said the team is looking strong at this point in the season.
"Our lineup everywhere is pretty dominant," Allard said. "We just need to keep our heads straight and be smart at what we need to do to win the duals. In every weight class, we can critique what we did from the last time. Basically, have everyone work hard and they will get better."
Allard had a gritty final match against North's Nick Walters, ranked No. 9 in 3A by the Predicament. Allard got a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the second for a 4-0 lead. Walters hung with Allard and the two-time state champ kept the North sophomore at bay for the 4-0 decision.
"I knew it was going to be a tough one because he's shorter than me and he is a strong kid. I had to be tough," Allard said. "I took him down, wrestled smart. My conditioning is where I want. My goal is to win state undefeated, dominate everyone and not give up any points and that's basically what I've done this season."
The Falcons got a boost in the lineup with the return of Neddy Montez, who missed about the last month and a half. While West Sioux had some wrestlers step up in his absence, Montez showed the boost he provides in the lineup at 170, pumping the team up with a 6-4 decision over Le Mars Colton Hoag.
"That took a lot of dedication from coach Van Oort, coach (Mark) Rens, coach (Chet) Utesch, coach (Chad) Koedam and coach (Tom) Salker. It took a lot of hard work and we put in that work and that right there, that's how it's supposed to be," Montez said. "It feels good. It drove me nuts (not being out there). I hit the gym and listened to coach about what he wanted me to work on."
Montez missed time due to personal reasons. He won his first two matches of the year before having to sit out. Montes didn't miss a beat and improved to 12-0 with Saturday's title.
"At 170, we had Seth Salker, Bryan Hernandez and Yahir Topete win a lot of matches for us. What Neddy is, he's a spark plug. He gets us fired up and he gets the other guys going," Mark Van Oort said. "I think it's easy for opposing crowds to dislike him but having a two-time state qualifier back in your lineup is significant. Colton is a good sophomore that Neddy just beat."
Cullen and Logan Koedam, who are new to West Sioxu High School this year, have added an instant impact to West Sioux's lineup this season. Cullen won all four matches by fall for the 113 title. Logan faced Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer, ranked No. 10 in 2A. Logan Koedam controlled the match for a 9-5 decision to win the title.
"I knew I had to get to my offense and I couldn't force stuff because when I force stuff, I get in bad positions. I started doing that early in the match and found myself underneath but I got out and into my offense," Koedam said. "Those are matches you know you have to win to prepare you for the big ones in February."
Logan Koedam said he and his brother were accepted easily by the team and that's what makes the Falcons so good because they are a tight-knit group.
"I felt welcome right away. They have my back and I have their back. We know what we are capable of," Koedam said. "I feel like starting with football, they welcomed me like family and like I have been here for four years. Great community. It's awesome having kids push you in the room. It shows we have a good program going."
Le Mars finished in second place at its own tournament with 168.5 points. Travis Theisen won the 220-pound title with a 7-3 decision over AHSTW's Gavyn Fisher, who is ranked No. 7 in 1A.
Sibley-Ocheyean's Trey Schuck won by fall in 2:33 for the 126-pound title.
North's Ethan Sorenson won the 138-pound title with a 19-6 major decision and E.J. McElmeel got a late reversal for a 5-3 decision for the 160-pound title.
Sheldon/South O'Brien won two titles with Luke Jenness dominating at 182 pounds. He won by fall in 1:14 in the title match. T.K. Lang won the 285-pound title with a 3-2 decision.