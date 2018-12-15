ELK POINT, S.D. -- West Sioux finished in second place at the Elk Point-Jefferson Invite on Saturday with 247.5 points. Canton finished in first place with 282.5 points.
Elk Point-Jefferson finished in eighth with 84 points, Akron-Westfield was 10th with 67 points, Hinton followed with 53 points and Dakota Valley was 13th with 40 points.
West Sioux had four wrestlers win individual title. Cullen Koedam remained undefeated on the season and he won two matches by fall and won by a 9-1 major decision for the 113-pound title. Adam Allard improved to 21-0 on the season and won by fall in the 120-pound title match in 2:47. It was his third pin of the day. At 152 pounds, Kory Van Oort, now 18-0, won his first three matches by fall and then won by a 16-0 technical fall in the title match. Logan Koedam won by fall in 5:56 in his title match at 195 pounds in 5:56 to improve to 19-0 on the season.
Akron-Westfield's John Henrich won the 160-pound title. He won all three of his matches by fall including in the title match in 1:31.
For Dakota Valley, Collin Becker was the runner-up at 182 pounds and Mitchell Kistner was the runner-up at 220 pounds.