FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Woodbury Central scored 115 points to finish in sixth place at the Don Miller Invitational on Saturday and Sioux City East was seventh with 109 points. Fort Dodge won with 214.5 points.
Storm Lake was ninth with 101.5 points and Spirit Lake Park was 11th with 72 points.
For Woodbury Central, Beau Klingensmith was the runner-up at 113 pounds. Wade Mitchell was the runner-up at 145.
For East, Rafe McClendon was third at 126 pounds and Patrick Conley was third at 220.
Storm Lake's Bradley Brown was the runner-up at 132 and Aaron Ungs was the runner-up at 195.
Spirit Lake Park's Kyler Rieck won the 152-pound title. He won his first three matches by fall and then won by a 6-0 decision in the title match.