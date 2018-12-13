SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton wrestling team has plenty of talent in the lower weight classes from 113 to 152 pounds with four ranked wrestlers - Braden Graff (No. 9, 113), Jack Gaukel (No. 2, 132), Isaac Bryan (No. 10, 138) and Easton Graff (No. 1, 152).
Where SBL, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A in the latest Predicament rankings, needs more points is in its upper weight classes.
The Warriors took a step in that direction on Thursday during a senior night double dual against Sioux City North and Sioux City West. From 160 to 285 pounds, the Warriors only lost two matches in the two duals combined.
“Sergeant Bluff-Luton has always been known for our lighter weight guys. This year we have some experience in that upper-end with Gabe Warren and (Bradyn) Barclay since it’s his second year in the varsity lineup,” SBL coach Clint Koedam said. “The great thing is when our light guys do well, the big guys have to follow suit. When it’s the other way, the big guys want to set the stage for the little guys. They compliment each other pretty well.”
The Warriors won the dual with North 59-12 and defeated West 78-6. Koedam feels like the team got off to a bit of a slow start because of the success the football team had this season. Koedam feels the team is starting to round into shape now, though.
“Probably a week ago we started getting into the groove of wrestling season. I think the kids are coming together well,” Koedam said. “The football guys have been going since late July and they got a whole four days off between seasons. I am proud of how they didn’t give up on wrestling and kept rocking and rolling. The season is long for a reason.”
The Warriors did see progress at one of the lower weight classes, too. In the dual against Sioux City North, Nate Curry faced North’s Nick Walters, who is ranked No. 8 in 3A. The dual went to overtime at 5-5 and Curry scored a takedown for a 7-5 sudden victory.
“Nate is a kid that when he is moving from one position to the next, no matter if the match is going his way or not, the more he moves, the more successful he is going to be,” Koedam said. “I really thought that was the difference in the match. He kept moving from position to position and if you do that enough, you are going to win those positions.”
McElmeel got the first win for North in the dual against SBL. His match with Blake Liebe was tied at 7-7 when McElmeel got some back points to go up 10-7 in the third period. McElmeel then rode out Liebe to pick up a tough fought 10-7 decision.
“We have to work with E.J. and get him to be tougher on his feet. He’s very good in the top position with escapes and reversals. When he gets on top, he is real tough,” North coach John Torno said. “Right now we have to get better on his feet. He’s got all of the tools with just have to get them together.”
Andrew Ventura (182) and Logan Williams both picked up wins for North in the dual.
Torno thought the duals went exactly as they should’ve for his team on Thursday.
“If you look at the teams, West is pretty inexperienced, we are moderately experienced and (SBL) has way more experience. I think the scores reflected that,” Torno said. “We did the best we could with the kids we had. What a great match for Nick (Walters). We wish we would’ve got that but what a great learning experience. We are a growing young team and we got some good wins.”
In North’s dual with West, which started off the triangular, North jumped out to an 18-0 lead with two forfeits and a pin.
West got one of its three wins at 152 pounds when Riliegh Belt won an 18-4 major decision.
“Riliegh opened up a bit, took a shot and he was able to score more points. He’s working hard and is one of the leaders on the team,” West coach John Hessenius said. “We look to him to continue to open up that box and try new moves and continue to do more things.”
North controlled the rest of the match and finished with four straight pins for a 66-13 victory.
West had two lopsided losses but Hessenius is seeing progress out of his team even if it’s tough to see with the results lately.
“Everybody is working hard and working on getting better. Every single day we compete and have practice, we are getting better. It’s hard for a lot of people to see that but as coaches, we see that drive and the moves they are starting to get,” Hessenius said. “Everything is going to fall into place sooner or later. If we keep working hard, we will get there. The team has a great bunch of kids and they are working hard. We are getting better every single day.”