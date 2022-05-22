 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Luke's College - Unity Point Health announces spring graduates

SIOUX CITY -- St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health held its spring commencement ceremony on May 6. 

Forty-three students graduated after successfully completing one of the college’s professional health care programs. Associate degrees were awarded in Registered Nursing, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Care. In addition, Bachelor’s degrees in Nursing and Health Sciences were awarded to four students.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing:

Lauren Jones, Jessica Reiss, Michelle Terrones

Bachelor of Health Science degree:

Jordan Raine

Associate of Science Degree in Nursing:

Sydney Bousquet, Maya Brand, Hailey Carnahan, Erika Deanda, Misty Frazey, Laci Harrison, Caleb Hayek, Kylie Hecht, Gabriella Luna, Kayleigh Mace, Haylie Newman, Tiffany Patrick, Jennifer Plathe, Austin Prott, Brittney Rabbitt, Victoria Sanchez, Abigail Schmidt, Kelcie Wakeman, Monica Zermeno Alferez

Associate of Science Degree in Radiologic Technology:

Cecilia Avina, Isabel Bakkers, Isabell Boekelman, Ashley Drenkhahn, Taylor Granquist, Makenna Harding, Marissa Herll, Jolene Horn, Elizabeth Hurd, Jocelyn Johnson, Kolby Morrison, Joseph Washington, Paige Weltz

Associate of Science Degree in Respiratory Care:

Mustariya Kumbi

