Staal, Kunin help Wild recover to beat Oilers 6-5

The Wild started the day with 20 points since Nov. 14, tied for the most in the NHL during that span.

Much of the success for the Wild has come on home ice (8-1-3 record) and they got a fortunate bounce to tie the game midway through the first period.

Smith couldn’t grab a point shot from Minnesota defenseman Carson Soucy and the puck bounced off the goaltender's glove, caromed against Greenway’s back and into the net. Zucker scored his 12th goal of the season on a breakaway to give the Wild the lead heading into the first intermission.

Draisaitl tied it two minutes into the second period with a power-play goal. Minnesota responded with Foligno scoring less than two minutes later and Donato scoring his sixth of the season.

NOTES: Minnesota goaltender Devan Dubynk missed his 12th straight game as his wife deals with a serious medical condition. ... Edmonton was 1 of 2 on the power play and started the game leading the league at 31.6% with the man advantage. It was the Oilers fifth straight game with a power-play goal. '... The Wild have allowed a power-play goal in 12 of the past 13 games. ... Smith is 6-14-2 lifetime against Minnesota. . The Wild are 8-0-3 in their last 11 home games. It’s the second-longest home point streak in team history.