Staal scores in overtime to give Wild 3-2 win over Jets

Marcus Foligno and Luke Kunin also scored for Minnesota, which put up a season-high 44 shots on goal. Devan Dubynk stopped 19 shots for the Wild, who finally solved the Jets’ league-worst penalty-kill.

Minnesota was 0-for-5 on the power-play in regulation before scoring on Blake Wheeler's slashing penalty in the extra session.

“I don’t think he had a good grip on that stick,” Wheeler said of Wild forward Mats Zuccarello, who drew the penalty. “I’ve got to make a play on that puck. I don’t want to comment, for sure, because I don’t know exactly how high on the stick I got it. But five-on-five, I think that gets let go. If he had a better grip on that stick, it’s a nothing play."

Wheeler and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who have lost three of their past four games. Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves for Winnipeg.

The Jets led 2-1 after Wheeler scored a power-play goal 52 seconds into the third period, but Minnesota pressured and pushed the game to overtime with Kunin's goal with 5:32 remaining.

The Wild outshot the Jets 16-4 in the third.