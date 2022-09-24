 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
StarFest 2022

  • 0
The Papillion-LaVista Monarchs from Papillion, Neb. were among the 16 schools competing Saturday in StarFest at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City. The bands ranged in size from 22 members to 120. The event is hosted by Sioux City North High bands.

 BRUCE R. MILLER, Sioux City Journal

