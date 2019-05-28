The Class 1A and Class 2A state tennis singles and doubles tournaments begin on Wednesday and run through Thursday. The 1A state tournament is at Johnston High School Tennis Complex and 2A is at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny.
In 1A, Spencer's Autumn Rausch faces Fairfield's Yana Gaskell in the first round at 10 a.m. Spirit Lake-Okoboji's Casie Barba faces Decorah's Mara Frieden in the first round.
In 1A doubles, Spencer's Emily English and Gabby Kardell face Davenport Assumption's Lauren Dilulio and Caroline Bush in the first round at 10 a.m.