DES MOINES — The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners on Wednesday found probable cause to proceed with an ethics complaint the Sioux City School Board filed against former superintendent Paul Gausman.

During its monthly meeting, the BOEE met in closed session to review an investigative report into the complaint, which alleges Gausman attempted to bribe two newly-elected school board members to pick a board president the then-superintendent preferred.

The board then reconvened in open session and voted to set a hearing in the case. The panel had the option of moving forward with a hearing or dismissing the complaint.

At this point, the case will either go before an administrative law judge for a hearing, or a settlement could be reached, according to a flowchart on the BOEE website.

"The District believes the matters outlined in the complaint 22-190 are substantive and serious," said Sioux City school board president Dan Greenwell.

Greenwell filed the complaint in December 2022, with backing from the majority of the seven-member board. The filing came nearly six months after Gausman left the Sioux City district to become superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.