Staying safe on campus

Depending on the size of your school, the campus can be a very busy place. The key to safety is being aware of your surroundings and looking out for your peers. Take the time to become aware of your surroundings, both inside and outside the classroom.

The United States Department of Education is committed to providing safe-school environments nationwide. Before heading off to college, obtain a copy of their Handbook for Campus Safety and Security Reporting.

It can be easily downloaded from their website and offers a perspective of the steps they take to enhance security.

Be Familiar with the Safety Office

In addition to the experts on campus who will guide you through your collegiate career, you should also familiarize yourself with the safety officials. Learn their procedures on addressing concerns and whom you should contact.

It’s also important to understand the services that a security team offer. Some universities include options like campus escorts, emergency-phone stations and safety maps to showcase exit strategies.

Avoid Being Alone at Night

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics reveals there were 28,400 criminal incidents against persons and properties on campuses in 2016.

One way to protect yourself is to avoid traveling outdoors alone at night. If you find yourself in a situation where you will be navigating outside in the dark, make sure to tell a loved one where you will be or ask friends to take the trip with you.

Be Discreet About Your Location

It’s common for college students to use social media as an outlet for networking and to boast about accomplishments or to share memories.

While it can be a great way to make both friends and professional peers, it’s also a way for strangers to know your location.

If you’re attending a music festival or an event away from home, avoid posting pictures until you are back home.

If someone with bad intentions realizes your dorm or apartment is vacant, they may be enticed to commit a robbery while you’re away.

You also should check your location settings on each social media profile to maintain privacy about where you are.