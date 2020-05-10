Stephanie Hill 

What was your most challenging time in the profession?

Besides poor or unexpected outcomes that unfortunately are sometimes out of our control as nurses, missing out on my kid’s extracurricular events was the hardest. There weren’t many times that it happened because of our awesome team work and the willingness to trade shifts, but it’s hard for the kids to understand why you have to leave and go to work on the weekends, and holidays.

What do you want others to know about the profession?

It takes heart to do this job. You will be challenged every day -- both physically and mentally. You have to have a firm grip on your emotions. We see our patients at their worst and most vulnerable moments, and not everyone can handle that.

Why should someone become a nurse?