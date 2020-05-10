Stephanie Hill 

EDUCATION: associates degree from University of South Dakota, BSN from Chamberlain University, currently working on MSN from Chamberlain as well.
YEARS IN THE NURSING PROFESSION: 13
CURRENT EMPLOYER: Cherokee Regional Medical Center, OB Manager
Why did you want to be a nurse?
I knew I wanted to do something in my career that was challenging, interesting and makes a difference in people’s lives daily. In the nursing profession, you deal with many aspects of patient care, and I enjoy the variety in the routine at my rural hospital.
What makes the job rewarding?
I have primarily worked as an OB nurse throughout my career. Bringing new life into this world is amazing, especially when it is the parent’s first child. There is nothing more sentimental than watching them meet their son or daughter for the first time. Knowing that I was blessed to be a part of it, is very rewarding.
What role do nurses play in health care?
The primary role of a nurse is to advocate and care for individuals, and support them through health and illness. We collaborate with the medical team to plan for patient-centered care. We educate the patients about how to manage their illnesses, both acute and chronic.
What was your most challenging time in the profession?
Besides poor or unexpected outcomes that unfortunately are sometimes out of our control as nurses, missing out on my kid’s extracurricular events was the hardest. There weren’t many times that it happened because of our awesome team work and the willingness to trade shifts, but it’s hard for the kids to understand why you have to leave and go to work on the weekends, and holidays.
What do you want others to know about the profession?
It takes heart to do this job. You will be challenged every day -- both physically and mentally. You have to have a firm grip on your emotions. We see our patients at their worst and most vulnerable moments, and not everyone can handle that.
Why should someone become a nurse?
Nursing is as much of a calling as it as a career path. If you have the compassion and drive to help others, this is the profession for you. You will definitely have a positive effect on the lives of your patients. As a nurse, your opportunities are endless. There is always a need for nurses. There are many different specialties you can work in. Most times you can have a flexible work schedule, picking what shifts work best for your family. There are never two days that will be the same, so if you like an active, exciting work environment, this is the job for you!
What don’t patients realize about medicine?
There’s not always a quick fix. Most often the problem didn’t occur overnight, so it’s probably not going to be “cured” overnight. I think the biggest misconception I see is the need for antibiotics. Patients will bring their children in expecting to get an antibiotic for their illness and are unhappy when they are told that it’s viral.
Who has been instrumental in your success?
I would not be where I am today without the support of my family. My parents, my husband, my kids, and my work family. CRMC has been home for me for my entire nursing career, and I could not ask for a better work family. When you are around your coworkers for 12-hour shifts, holidays, and weekends, they become family. They’ve been there through the good times and the bad, and through it we have all become stronger.
Describe a typical day.
I don’t know that there is a “typical” day as an OB nurse, however, most days start at 6 a.m. – meaning I’m at work before my kids are even awake and not home until 7 p.m. if I’m working the floor. If I’m in my office, I have a little more flexibility and coordinate my hours to accommodate what needs to be done for the day. I like the diversity at a rural facility. Some days I may have Postpartum/Nursery patients to care for and other days I may have a labor patient. Babies come on their own time, so some days can be busier than others.
Are you a good patient? Or does working in health care change the way you view the profession?
Well, if you ask my husband, no. During my attempt to have a natural labor with my last baby, both my husband and my coworkers got to see a whole different side of me. But when the nurse becomes the patient instead of the caregiver it’s an extremely unsettling, vulnerable and helpless feeling when you have to rely on others to help you. I think as a nurse it makes me respect my profession even more when we have to rely on our fellow healthcare professionals to provide high-quality, seamless care in an emergent situation.
