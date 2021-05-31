Strength and conditioning coach Dave Andrews finally able to make impact at Iowa State

Andrews came to Iowa State from Pitt as one of the most respected strength and conditioning coaches in the nation — the LA Rams’ Aaron Donald comes back every off-season to work with him.

“Once guys see a physical change, a psychological change usually happens on top of that,” Andrews said. “We feel like we’re really trying to snowball the positives. Take the bowl win into winter workouts, into a great spring with the technical focus and the physical focus and then into the summer months where we have a positive reaction to what has happened. The players have been outstanding.”

Hall has been a prime example of a physical change leading to a psychological change.

He was already one of, if not the best, running backs in the nation last year, but after a winter and spring with Andrews, Hall has added lean muscle mass to his body.

“I’m thinking he’ll have a little more horsepower,” Andrews said of Hall. “At the end of the day, the mind runs the body and as he continues to evolve, you’ll keep seeing better and better versions of him.