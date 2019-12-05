Struggling Vikings CB Rhodes sorry for sideline helmet slam

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

As long as he was at it, in an earnest session with reporters in the locker room prior to practice, Rhodes raised his hand in guilt over the penalties he's been called for this season as well. He's tied for the NFL lead among defensive players with 10 flags. Eight of them have been accepted for a league-most 139 yards against the Vikings, and no defensive player has been the cause of a greater percentage of his team's penalty yardage than Rhodes, according to data compiled by the NFL Penalty Tracker website.

"I'm just at a place right now where I feel like I can do better, and I can help my team out much more. We can be in better situations and make the game a lot easier," said Rhodes, who forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that helped the Vikings rally from a 17-point deficit before ultimately falling 37-30.

The 29-year-old has appeared on the injury report three times this season, with elbow, hip and knee trouble, but he has yet to miss a game.

"It's no excuse. When I'm out there on that field, everything I'm battling has to go away. I have to go out there and play for the guy beside me, because I know if I mess up like I messed up on that one play, that's what it's going to lead up to," Rhodes said.