Has The Journal ever been featured in a movie?
Yes, at least two in recent memory. In addition to being featured in “Crash Landing: The Rescue of Flight 232,” the story of the United Airlines crash in Sioux City in 1989, The Journal figures into the plot of “Holy Matrimony,” a comedy about a couple escaping to Canada after they rob a county fair. The Journal created a special edition used in the film. It features the paper’s nameplate and it’s visible on screen. The 1994 film, starring Patricia Arquette, however, flopped at the box office.