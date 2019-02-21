Has The Journal ever been featured in a movie?

Yes, at least two in recent memory. In addition to being featured in “Crash Landing: The Rescue of Flight 232,” the story of the United Airlines crash in Sioux City in 1989, The Journal figures into the plot of “Holy Matrimony,” a comedy about a couple escaping to Canada after they rob a county fair. The Journal created a special edition used in the film. It features the paper’s nameplate and it’s visible on screen. The 1994 film, starring Patricia Arquette, however, flopped at the box office.

If you have a question for FAQ, send it to bmiller@siouxcityjournal.com or mail it to Bruce Miller, Sioux City Journal, 515 Pavonia St., Sioux City, Iowa 51101.

