Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iowa Department of Transportation is turning its focus to increasing truck parking spots, areas that are less expensive to replace and maintain than full-service stations.
The Sioux City Police Department said Monday it had responded early Sunday to reports of gunshots, and found a person who had been shot at Esquire Night Club.
Koolstra compiled a 207-69 record in his 10-year career, led the Crusaders to seven state tournament appearances and bookended his stint with state titles in 2010 and 2020.
The nearly $15 million multi-purpose venue, which is located in the former Sioux City stockyards, will soon open to the public for the first time. We got a look inside.
Here are all four teams of the Journal's All-Northwest Iowa softball team.
Curt and Sue White
The lawsuit against Woodbury County's top election official, Auditor Pat Gill, expands the GOP's efforts to make it harder for voters and local officials to handle absentee ballot requests during the coronavirus pandemic.
The county's positive test rate is above the 15 percent threshold Gov. Kim Reynolds set that allows for school districts to conduct classes 100% remotely.
Lynn L. Posey