SUMMIT LEAGUE TRACK AND FIELD: South Dakota sits in second place

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota senior Kamberlyn Lamer is leading the heptathlon competition and a pair of Coyote throwers earned all-Summit honors to highlight the opening day of the 2021 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Lillibridge Track Complex.

The Coyote women sit in second of the team race after day one with 28 points, while USD’s men are in third place with 21 points.

Lamer, the favorite in the Summit heptathlon field, wrapped up the first day with the lead. Through the first four events, she’s tallied 3,083 points with the long jump, javelin and 800-meter run remaining in day two. Redshirt-sophomore Liberty Justus sits in seventh through the first four events with 2,740 points. Both Lamer (13.86) and Justus (14.89) opened the competition with personal bests in the 100-meter hurdles.

USD finished 3-4-5 in the women’s javelin for 15 points. Redshirt-sophomore Josephine Starner earned a spot on the podium with a third-place throw of 142-7 (43.47m). Lamer kept things going after the heptathlon, sending the javelin a personal best 136-2 (41.50m) for fourth place, and redshirt-freshman Lydia Knapp placed fifth in 135-3. Knapp and Lamer came into the competition seeded seventh and eighth, respectively.