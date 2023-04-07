A daily export sale announcement to Mexico on March 3 of 150,000 tons day for the 2023-24 marketing year is part of the almost daily announcement of U.S. corn exports right now, Sanderson said.

On the Russian export scene, Louis Dreyfus became the third grain exporter to announce it will stop exporting Russian grain starting July 1, Sanderson said.

Last week, Reuters reported Viterra, part-owned by Switzerland-based mining and trading giant Glencore announced it will stop its origination and export programs out of Russia. The Reuters article noted that Viterra’s announcement came only one day after rival Cargill said it would take a further step back from the Russian grain market, said Keith Good with the University of Illinois’ farmdoc daily in his export analysis.

“Russia’s agriculture ministry said in a separate statement that Viterra’s decision will not affect the amount of Russia’s grain exports,” said Good, farm policy news editor for the farmdoc project.