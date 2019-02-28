Drake guard Brady Ellingson drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana State, Wednesday in Des Moines, Iowa. Drake has surpassed 20 wins for just the second time in 48 years behind a steady new coach in Darian DeVries, a senior who has blossomed into a player of the year candidate in Nick McGlynn and former Iowa reserve Ellingson, who is hitting three-point shots at a near-record pace.