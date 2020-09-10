 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend
View Comments

SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend

GhostCat.jpg

Indie rock band GhostCat. band members include Alex Erwin, Cody Garwood, Josh Garwood, Steve Skog, and Josh Lee.

 Provided

Free Comic Book Day at ACME Comics

Love comic books but don't think you can afford them? Saturday is your lucky day. Free Comic Book Day, an annual event at ACME Comics and Collectables, 1622 Pierce St., kicks off at noon Saturday. If you're looking for something specific, get there early. Supplies are limited.

Falling for fall

It's Sunflower Days in Lawton, Iowa, this weekend. Scarecrow Farm, 1592 Charles Ave., will offer a great look at sunflowers ready for harvest. Other fun activities are planned.

Slice of Summer

Scarecrow Farm welcomes guests to attend their Sunflower Days.

Miles for Smiles Poker Run

Saturday's a good day for a ride through the Loess Hills, too. Camp High Hopes stages its third annual ride Saturday. The ride starts at 11 a.m. at Camp High Hopes, 5804 Correctionville Road, and ends at Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St. Let the biking begin.

Grandparents Day

There may not be a specific "grandparents" song, but that won't stop Mike and Jack Langley from celebrating them properly at the the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. Sunday at 2 p.m., the duo will sing "September Songs for Grandparents Day" on the center's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/sclandc. This is another in a continuing series of offerings the center has provided since the coronavirus pandemic began.

New Stage Players

The New Stage Players' performing arts center along Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City. Nebraska.

Drive-in fun

New Stage Players will present a special screening of “ Happy Feet” for their Penguin Project. The movie will be near the Dible Soccer Complex on Riverview Drive at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. There also will be concessions.

Ready to "Bloom"

GhostCat’s third album will be celebrated at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., with a record release party at 8 p.m. Saturday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News