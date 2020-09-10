SUX 6: Six top things to do in and around Sioux City this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Free Comic Book Day at ACME Comics

Love comic books but don't think you can afford them? Saturday is your lucky day. Free Comic Book Day, an annual event at ACME Comics and Collectables, 1622 Pierce St., kicks off at noon Saturday. If you're looking for something specific, get there early. Supplies are limited.

Falling for fall

It's Sunflower Days in Lawton, Iowa, this weekend. Scarecrow Farm, 1592 Charles Ave., will offer a great look at sunflowers ready for harvest. Other fun activities are planned.

Miles for Smiles Poker Run

Saturday's a good day for a ride through the Loess Hills, too. Camp High Hopes stages its third annual ride Saturday. The ride starts at 11 a.m. at Camp High Hopes, 5804 Correctionville Road, and ends at Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St. Let the biking begin.

Grandparents Day