 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend
View Comments

SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

1. Flashlight Apple Picking- Autumn Grove Orchard

Bring your Flashlight and have an evening of fun at Autumn Grove Orchard, 1658 180th St., Sioux City, on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

2. Oktoberfest at Tyson Events Center

Can’t go to Munich for the Oktoberfest festivities? Well, how about celebrating Oktoberfest close to home? The Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, will have its own Oktoberfest featuring many local breweries, live music, and food from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

3. Comedy weekend at Marty’s Tap

There's comedy for everyone at Marty’s Tap, 1306 Court St., this weekend. On Friday, the Twin Cities' Robert Baril and Ahmed Khalaf perform. Then, Saturday, Sioux Falls' Prairie Madness steps out. Curtain time is 8 p.m.

4. Loess Hills Fall Fest

Need a day to enjoy the fall weather? Then come to the Loess Hills Fall Fest at the Moorhead City Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy shopping, music, food and a silent auction.

kali indiana

5. Kali Indiana debuts at Beer Can Alley Sioux City!

Join Nebraska based band Kali Indiana for its first performance at Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., on Oct. 3 at 9 p.m.

6.Wes Hampton @ Browns Theater

Grammy Award-winning singer Wes Hampton is coming to The Browns Theater, 11 Central Ave NW, Le Mars, Iowa, to share his music from the band Gaither and his solo music this Friday at 1 p.m. Can't catch this show? There will be a second show at 7 p.m. on Friday and another on Saturday at 1 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

DSC_9592.JPG

DSC_9592.JPG

Autumn Grove Orchard has around 1,000 apple trees and many varieties that people can choose from.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News