SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Flashlight Apple Picking- Autumn Grove Orchard

Bring your Flashlight and have an evening of fun at Autumn Grove Orchard, 1658 180th St., Sioux City, on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

2. Oktoberfest at Tyson Events Center

Can’t go to Munich for the Oktoberfest festivities? Well, how about celebrating Oktoberfest close to home? The Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, will have its own Oktoberfest featuring many local breweries, live music, and food from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 3.

3. Comedy weekend at Marty’s Tap

There's comedy for everyone at Marty’s Tap, 1306 Court St., this weekend. On Friday, the Twin Cities' Robert Baril and Ahmed Khalaf perform. Then, Saturday, Sioux Falls' Prairie Madness steps out. Curtain time is 8 p.m.

4. Loess Hills Fall Fest

Need a day to enjoy the fall weather? Then come to the Loess Hills Fall Fest at the Moorhead City Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. Enjoy shopping, music, food and a silent auction.

5. Kali Indiana debuts at Beer Can Alley Sioux City!