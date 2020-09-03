SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. ArtSplash
Miss not being able to go to ArtSplash this year? Join the Arts Center as organizers post memories, videos and more on www.artsplashonline.org until Sept. 6.
2. Labor Day
Enjoy the Labor Day weekend! Go out and do something with friends or family or take a few days to rest at home. It’s a three-day weekend to do what you want to do -- from sleeping to camping.
3.Par for the Horses
Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School, Inc. is hosting the 11th annual Par for the Horse at Whispering Creek Golf Course, 6500 Whispering Creek Drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday.
4.Kids' Fishing Derby at McCook Lake
Want an enjoyable activity to do outdoors this weekend? How about fishing? The McCook Lake Izaak Walton League will have a kids' fishing derby at McCook Lake in North Sioux City, S.D. beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
5. 40 Oz To Freedom
Enjoy the best of Sublime and Other '90s Classics as 40 Oz to Freedom Rocks out at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. at 8 p.m. Saturday.
6.Online 'River Run'
Check out the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/sclandc at 2 p.m. Saturday for an online river exploration for kids. Learn about the Missouri River’s importance during the Lewis and Clark Exhibition and the dangers they faced. Kids will also learn how to make their own “river” mazes. Proceed on.
