SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. ArtSplash

Miss not being able to go to ArtSplash this year? Join the Arts Center as organizers post memories, videos and more on www.artsplashonline.org until Sept. 6.

2. Labor Day

Enjoy the Labor Day weekend! Go out and do something with friends or family or take a few days to rest at home. It’s a three-day weekend to do what you want to do -- from sleeping to camping.

3.Par for the Horses

Special Troopers Adaptive Riding School, Inc. is hosting the 11th annual Par for the Horse at Whispering Creek Golf Course, 6500 Whispering Creek Drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday.

4.Kids' Fishing Derby at McCook Lake

Want an enjoyable activity to do outdoors this weekend? How about fishing? The McCook Lake Izaak Walton League will have a kids' fishing derby at McCook Lake in North Sioux City, S.D. beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.