SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Michael Facciani

Take a walk down memory lane with love songs sung by Michael Facciani at The Browns Theater & Gift Shoppe, 11 Central Ave NW, Le Mars, at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.

2. Local art pop-up

Come support local artists while browsing a variety of art collections at Hardline Coffee Co., 611 Fifth St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8.

3. Fourth Annual Car Show

There's a difference between an old car and a collectible one. Want to know the difference? Collector Cars at Historic Fourth Street will begin at noon Aug. 8 with food, drinks and vendors. The event is free.

4. Mr. Hand

The rock band Mr. Hand will be in the Marquee's Beer Garden following the Fourth Street Classic Car show. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

5. 10th Annual Cardinal Flea Market