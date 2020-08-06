SUX 6: Six top things to do in Sioux City this weekend

1. Michael Facciani
Take a walk down memory lane with love songs sung by Michael Facciani at The Browns Theater & Gift Shoppe, 11 Central Ave NW, Le Mars, at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 8.
2. Local art pop-up
Come support local artists while browsing a variety of art collections at Hardline Coffee Co., 611 Fifth St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8.
3. Fourth Annual Car Show
There's a difference between an old car and a collectible one. Want to know the difference? Collector Cars at Historic Fourth Street will begin at noon Aug. 8 with food, drinks and vendors. The event is free.
4. Mr. Hand
The rock band Mr. Hand will be in the Marquee's Beer Garden following the Fourth Street Classic Car show. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.
5. 10th Annual Cardinal Flea Market
Looking for something unique? Try the 10th Annual Cardinal Flea Market in South Sioux City with vendors both indoors and outdoors at First Lutheran Church, 3601 Dakota Ave. This three-day event starts at noon Aug. 7.
6. Shop 'Til You Drop
Want more shopping? The Sioux City Community Theatre at 1401 Riverside Blvd., will have vendors and food trucks available beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 8. The event -- with other fun activities -- will serve as a fundraiser for the theater.
