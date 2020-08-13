SUX 6: Six top things to do in Siouxland this weekend

1. ReCaptured: Journey Tribute
Don't stop believin' -- we will be back to normal someday. In the meantime, join Journey Tribute band ReCaptured at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Friday.
2. Big Rene’s BBQ at Jackson Street Brewery
If you haven't gotten on the food truck bandwagon, now's the time. Big Rene's BBQ will be at Jackson Street Brewing at 607 Fifth St. at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
3. Eclipse Nightclub & Cabaret Drag Show
Performers will work the runway this weekend in an effort to help Noah's Hope Animal Rescue. A cabaret drag show will be held at 412 Jones St. at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
4. Weekend starter
Before you tackle those weekend chores (or fun), get your body loosened up with yoga in the green space near the Sergeant Floyd River Museum at 401 Gordon Drive. The workout should make you ready for anything.
5. Grillin' and Grillet
How's this for a fun Friday? Crank up the grill at home, have dinner, then head to Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., to hear music from Ben Grillet. The entertainment starts at 9 p.m.
6. Take a hike
It's not the heat, it's the humidity. So if you've been trying to make good on those exercise goals, start early in the morning. If you've started by 6, you'll be done before the unbearable lightness of being strikes at 9. Try any of the nature preserves or parks around Siouxland. The hike will do you good.
