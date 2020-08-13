You are the owner of this article.
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Siouxland this weekend
SUX 6: Six top things to do in Siouxland this weekend

Ben Grillet

Ben Grillet, from Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods.

 Provided

1. ReCaptured: Journey Tribute

Don't stop believin' -- we will be back to normal someday. In the meantime, join Journey Tribute band ReCaptured at the Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., at 9 p.m. Friday.

2. Big Rene’s BBQ at Jackson Street Brewery

If you haven't gotten on the food truck bandwagon, now's the time. Big Rene's BBQ will be at Jackson Street Brewing at 607 Fifth St. at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

3. Eclipse Nightclub & Cabaret Drag Show

Performers will work the runway this weekend in an effort to help Noah's Hope Animal Rescue. A cabaret drag show will be held at 412 Jones St. at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

4. Weekend starter

Before you tackle those weekend chores (or fun), get your body loosened up with yoga in the green space near the Sergeant Floyd River Museum at 401 Gordon Drive. The workout should make you ready for anything.

5. Grillin' and Grillet

How's this for a fun Friday? Crank up the grill at home, have dinner, then head to Beer Can Alley, 1109 Fourth St., to hear music from Ben Grillet. The entertainment starts at 9 p.m.

Nature Hike

Bill Christiansen, of Sioux City, walks with his grandson Beau Henneous during a nature hike at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.

6. Take a hike

It's not the heat, it's the humidity. So if you've been trying to make good on those exercise goals, start early in the morning. If you've started by 6, you'll be done before the unbearable lightness of being strikes at 9. Try any of the nature preserves or parks around Siouxland. The hike will do you good.

