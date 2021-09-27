Sux 6: The Best Things to do in Siouxland

1 Ska-tastically Sublime

Fan favorite Sublime with Rome are returning to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, for a concert with fellow West Coasters Dirty Heads. Expect plenty of beach-friendly ska and reggae for the shows that starts at 7 p.m. Sunday.

2 Howling good time

Back in the day, radio stations would always play songs like "Joy to the World," "Shambala," "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)" and others numbers associated with Three Dog Night. The best-selling band will be in concert -- with opening act Danny McGaw -- at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

3 Say see ya to Dogs, hello to 'Cats'

Hopefully, any signs of Three Dog Night will be a memory at the Orpheum, which will be home to Andrew Lloyd Webber's Grammy-winning music "Cats." The acclaimed musical will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 7.

4 Lager on tap, Lager on stage

Omaha-based singer-songwriter Kris Lager and his Kris Lager Band will take the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St.

5 Blame it on 'Rio'