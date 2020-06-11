× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

1. Do some spring cleaning.

Taking the time to clean not only helps prevent the spread of germs, but it also keeps those annoying pests out. Also, if you're stuck at home, use it as an excuse to finally clean your room and discover all the things that will distract you from cleaning for 15 minutes or so.

2. Zoom with friends and family

Need a girls or guys night and are unable to go out to see them? Try hooking up with Zoom instead. While it's not the same as seeing them in person, it does fill the void from loneliness.

3. Hop onto the nostalgia train.

Find a movie, TV show, video game or book that allows you to revisit characters from your childhood. With streaming services, online libraries and remakes, it's easy to jump into the past.

4. Hit a casino

They're open. Just follow the rules and you might win a lot of money. Tell them we sent you.

5. Go outside