1. Do some spring cleaning.
Taking the time to clean not only helps prevent the spread of germs, but it also keeps those annoying pests out. Also, if you're stuck at home, use it as an excuse to finally clean your room and discover all the things that will distract you from cleaning for 15 minutes or so.
2. Zoom with friends and family
Need a girls or guys night and are unable to go out to see them? Try hooking up with Zoom instead. While it's not the same as seeing them in person, it does fill the void from loneliness.
3. Hop onto the nostalgia train.
Find a movie, TV show, video game or book that allows you to revisit characters from your childhood. With streaming services, online libraries and remakes, it's easy to jump into the past.
4. Hit a casino
They're open. Just follow the rules and you might win a lot of money. Tell them we sent you.
5. Go outside
Parks are opening back up. With warmer weather coming our way, it will be nice to get out and go for a hike or other outdoor activity. There are plenty of things to do outside where you can distance yourself from people. Go camping, even if it's just setting up a tent in the backyard.
6. Write
Writing can be very therapeutic. Keeping a journal about your daily life or try your hand at creative writing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!