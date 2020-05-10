Suzanne LeGree

When you make a difference in someone’s life. I find purpose in assisting a patient and their family to understand their disease and their journey in healthcare. I know helping them find the resources they need to continue to function as independently as they want to be makes a difference to them and that brings me joy.

Nurses put the physician’s plans in motion. We are the connection to make things work for the patients in healthcare and advocate for those patients on a daily basis. We help the patient connect the dots to how this diagnosis will impact their lifestyle, by giving them the information they need to understand their diagnosis, treatment, side effects, and overall impact. Nurses help the patient make sense and help them understand their choices in everything so they can move on to the next steps of their care with knowledge and power. I have been a nurse for 37 years, I worked in the emergency room while I was going to school, I worked in orthopedics after graduation, I have worked in managed care, and in my 18 years at the cancer center I have had the privilege to work in the research department for 14 ½ years and as a Patient Advocate for the past 3 ½ years. I meet amazing people every day and I can truly say my past experience helps me in my current role.