Boys Swimming
At South Sioux City
200 medley relay: 1, Sioux City (James Dean, Kohen Rankin, Spencer Kakacek, Reed Adajar) 1:54.05; 2, Atlantic 2:01.63; 3, South Sioux City 2:02.42
200 freestyle: 1, Logan Anderson, South Sioux City, 1:59.43; 2, Bryan York, Atlantic, 2:01.39; 3, Carter VandeVegte, Sioux City, 2:07.96
200 ind.med.: 1, Kohen Rankin, Sioux City, 2:12.63; Jacob Licht, Sioux City, 2:26.20; 3, Tyson Parker, Atlantic, 2:30.55
50 freestyle: 1, Cody Ott, Sioux City, 22.99; 2, Weston Wilson, South Sioux City, 25.30; 3, Dylan McGuire, South Sioux City, 26.11
100 butterfly: 1, Landen Parmelee, Sioux City, 59.44; 2, Gage Yandell, South Sioux City, 1:01.44; 3, Brody Spies, Sioux City, 1:05.83
100 freestyle: 1, William Rankin, Sioux City, 49.03; 2, Spencer Kakacek, Sioux City, 56.49; 3, Weston Wilson, South Sioux City, 58.25
500 freestyle: 1, Owen Hoak, Sioux City, 5:19.84; 2, Bryan York, Atlantic, 5:22.73; 3, James Dean, Sioux City, 5:45.81
200 free relay: 1, Sioux City (Cody Ott, Kohen Rankin, Owen Hoak, William Rankin) 1:32.38; 2, South Sioux City, 1:40.60; 3, Sioux City, 1:41.99
100 backstroke: 1, Noah Winkel, Sioux City, 1:04.27; 2, Cole Sampson, Atlantic, 1:10.99; 3, Gage Yandell, South Sioux City, 1:14.26
100 breaststroke: 1, Cody Ott, Sioux City, 1:04.03; 2, Logan Anderson, 1:07.35; 3, Jacob Licht, Sioux City, 1:13.93
400 freestyle: 1, Sioux City (Landen Parmelee, Kohen Rankin, Owen Hoak, William Rankin) 3:29:51; 2, Sioux City, 3:53.39; 3, Atlantic and South Sioux City (dead heat) 3:53.88