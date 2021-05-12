T.J. Otzelberger reshapes Iowa State's roster

Enaruna was a four-star recruit that committed to Kansas out of high school. His stint at Kansas was hit and miss. He averaged just 2.8 points, but he had games that showed why he was a highly-rated high school prospect. Against TCU last season as a sophomore, he had 12 points on five of eight shooting and had seven rebounds.

Jones transferred to Iowa State from Denver after a successful sophomore season where he averaged 9.1 points and five rebounds. He’s unproven at the power-conference level but had quite a bit of sustained success at Denver.

The final transfer Otzelberger brought in was one both he and Iowa State fans are familiar with in Caleb Grill.

Grill was committed to Otzelberger at South Dakota State before Otzelberger left for UNLV. When he left, Grill committed to Iowa State. After one year with the Cyclones, Grill transferred to UNLV to be with Otzelberger. Now that Otzelberger returned to Ames, so has Grill.

Grill averaged 9.1 points last season for the Runnin’ Rebels, up from 2.1 when he was a freshman at Iowa State. Grill will need a waiver to play next season as the blanket waiver applies to one-time transfers and not players who are transferring back to their original school.

The common thread from Otzelberger’s transfers is their length.

