Take campus tours to make up your mind

Choosing where to go to college can be as significant of a decision as deciding what to major in. If you’re weighing multiple options, taking a campus tour can help make up your mind.

Before visiting, make a checklist of the most important factors to your decision.

To discover when a university is scheduling visits, check with the college’s administration office through their website or by reaching out to an admin via phone or email. You can typically take these tours with a group and gauge how others react or take a more intimate tour on your own to absorb the campus on a personal level.

Clear Your Afternoon

Since deciding on a school can be a decision that will impact your future, it’s crucial to take your time during a tour. Clear your schedule so you aren’t in a rush to finish and make sure your guide is available to answer questions during and after the visit.

Take notes throughout your walkthrough, especially when deciding between a few options. You can compare advantages and disadvantages before you make a final decision.

What to Expect

While each college may have their own procedure for tours, you should know what you may expect before your visit. The College Board suggests preparing yourself for these common experiences.

Information session: An admission representative will present you with a brief explanation of the campus.

Tour: Typically led by current students, they will show you the main parts of the campus and be available for questions.

Attend a class: Some colleges will invite you to sit in on a class, giving you a perspective on size, learning style and peers.

Meet a financial aid officer: These experts can explain the expectations for qualifying for financial assistance if required.

Prepare Yourself

Before a tour, you should research the university to help you develop questions you may not think of on the spot. You should prepare with inquiries for both fellow students and staff members.

Check out a map of the campus too, so you’re familiar with its layout before your scheduled appointment.