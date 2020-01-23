Talkative woman gives her friend the silent treatment

When I moved here, I left behind my family, friends and all I had ever known to be with him, but something just never felt right here. Since the breakup, this city has felt less and less like home, but the problem is, I never really felt at home in the town I grew up in either. It was a small, repressed community where if you even said the word "gay," most people were ready to shun you. Only some of my closest and dearest friends and a few family members really accepted me.

I guess my problem now is, I just don't know what to do. I'm trying to find my place in this world. Any advice you can offer or help you can give would be greatly appreciated. -- NO PLACE FEELS LIKE HOME

DEAR NO PLACE: Go on the internet and start researching cities that have a sizable gay community in which you can meet other gay people. Your next step should be to see what employment opportunities are available there for someone with your skill set. If you make the move, I predict it won't take you long to feel at home because you will find the emotional support you are looking for. I wish you luck on what I am sure will be an exciting and rewarding step forward in your life.