Taylor Marie Hackney Dec 4, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Christopher Braunschweig, The Weekender × Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up Date booked: 12/4/2019. Charge: possession of marijuana. Bond amount: $1,000. View Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Local news List: Arrests booked into the Woodbury County Jail this week 19 min ago Here are several bookings by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department from the week of Nov. 28-Dec 4. This is not a complete list of bookings.