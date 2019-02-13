FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 18 Iowa State (18-6, 8-4 Big 12) saw its four-game win streak come to an end as the Cyclones fell to TCU (18-6, 8-5 Big 12) 76-69 Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena.
Bridget Carleton continued to etch her name in Iowa State history, as the Cyclone senior moved up to No. 2 on ISU's all-time scoring list, now sitting on 1,890 career points. She led Iowa State on Wednesday night with a double-double of a season-high 34 points, her ninth 30-point game of her career, and 10 rebounds. Carleton's 34 points is tied for sixth in ISU history for points in a game.
Joining Carleton in double figures was Kristin Scott (15), who has now been in double figures for six-straight games. Scott also had nine rebounds and tied her career high with four blocks.
How It Happened
Bridget Carleton helped keep the Cyclones in range in the first, as the senior countered TCU's strong shooting effort by scoring ISU's first 12 points of the game. It took seven minutes for another Cyclone to get in on the act, with Kristin Scott became the next Cyclone to score, as her 3-pointer knotted the game at 15-15. Ashley Joens drove for a bucket to give Iowa State its first lead at 20-19, which started a 7-0 run to close the quarter.
Scott was key to helping breakthrough a sloppy second quarter, as her four-straight points pushed ISU ahead 31-23. The Frogs rallied and eventually tied it up again at 33-33. Carleton's second foul with 4:25 to go in the half gave TCU a window to get ahead as the Frogs defense forced eight Iowa State turnovers in the second periodand went on a 10-2 run with Carleton on the bench to build a 40-35 halftime lead.
ISU wiped out TCU's lead on the first two possession to knot it back up at 40-40. The visitors got back ahead briefly when Alexa Middleton drove for a lay-in to make if 46-45, but TCU immediately countered with a 3-pointer to move back ahead. The Frogs were able to force ISU into turnovers and fouls, resulting in trips to the line which build the TCU lead to six at 54-48.
Down eight, the Cyclones countered with a quick 9-2 run to cut the Frog lead to one at 62-61. While ISU was able to clean up its turnover troubles, the shooting started to go cold, as ISU only made 3-of-12 to start the period as TCU battled ahead 71-64. From there, the Frogs were able to finish it off from the charity stripe, making 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter.