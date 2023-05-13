The Spencer High School boys' tennis team went unscathed in advancing out of the first and second rounds of the Class 1A substate tournament on Friday, setting up a date with Spirit Lake in the substate semifinals on May 17 at Spencer.

The Tigers beat Cherokee Washington 5-0 in the opening round and then beat Le Mars by the same final in the second round.

Spirit Lake won 5-0 against Estherville-Lincoln Center in the opening round, and then took down Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-2 in the second round.

In Round 1, Le Mars beat Bishop Heelan 5-1.

SC East squeaks by in Class 2A: The Sioux City East High School boys' tennis team avenged a first round loss to Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on Friday to beat Lincoln in the second round the the Class 2A Substate 1 tournament.

With the 5-1 win, the Black Raiders will advance.

Lincoln beat East 5-4 in the first round, but came up short in the second round against East.

With the victory, East moves on to play WDM Valley in the substate final on May 17 in West Des Moines.

The tennis team state tournament is scheduled for May 30 through June 1. Class 1A will be held at Hawkeye Tennis & Recreation Center, Iowa City. Class 2A will be played at Waukee Northwest High School.