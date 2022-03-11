 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teresa

Teresa

Meet sweet Teresa! She is a not-so-little 8-month-old German Shepard mix with a fox tail. She only weighs in at... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MMCRU stuns No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinals

MMCRU stuns No. 1 Newell-Fonda in Class 1A semifinals

MMCRU pulled off perhaps the biggest upset this week at the Iowa high school girls basketball tournament on Friday, beating Class 1A top-seeded Newell-Fonda in the semifinals. Screams of laughter and joy could be heard in the hallways outside the locker room.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News