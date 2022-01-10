The drought is over as Georgia is national champion again

INDIANAPOLIS – “Look at the confetti falling from the roof! Look at the confetti falling from the roof!”

Surely, the angels in heaven were hearing that from the great Larry Munson on Monday night as the Georgia Bulldogs finally won that oh-so-elusive national championship at Lucas Oil Stadium. Gone now since 2011, Munson was the last Georgia play-by-play broadcaster to call a national championship victory for the Bulldogs.

Forty-one years later, that earthly honor fell to Scott Howard, Munson’s longtime sidekick and the man calling the Dogs every year since Munson dropped the mic. His punctuating words will now enter UGA’s annals for perpetuity.

“Dogs are winners; a national championship for a new generation of Bulldogs,” Howard exclaimed. How bout that final score, 33-18.”

It’d been since the 1980 team went undefeated and beat mighty Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 1981, that Georgia hoisted a national championship trophy. Monday night, against Nick Saban’s mighty No. 1-ranked Alabama team, Kirby Smart’s 2021 Bulldogs, his sixth team earned that right with a 33-18 victory over Alabama.

The feat, accomplished exactly 14,984 days after the last one, was as steely as any we’ve seen from the Bulldogs. They overcame a mountain of setbacks and missteps, then did everything right over the final 10 minutes of play both offensively and defensively.

Who credit the most is a fool’s game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett, dogged Alabama’s defense all game and Georgia fans all season, led the Bulldogs’ on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives to make this a come-from-behind victory. The former walkon and redshirt senior from Blackshear passed for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The winning score came actually came early in the fourth quarter when Bennett reared back and hit freshman A.D. Mitchell with a 40-yard scoring strike. Tightly covered by Alabama’s Khyree Jackson, Mitchell imply yanked the ball away from his defender. That gave the Bulldogs a 19-18 lead with 8:09 to play.

But after Georgia’s defense got the ball right back for Bennett, he led them down the field again. Helped with a by an interference call, he hit the fabulous freshman Brock Bowers with a gutsy 15-yard pass third and one. That made it 26-18.

And finally, Kelee Ringo intercepted Bryce Young and returned it a championship game record 79 yards for the final score.

Bennett was named offensive MVP and safety Lewis Cine defensive MVP for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs’ win also vanquished what for them has been “the Bama Beast.” Georgia came in having lost seven in a row to the Crimson Tide, including a month ago in Atlanta in the SEC Championship game and four years ago, also in Atlanta, in the 2018 CFP championship game. Smart was 0-4 against Saban, who came in 25-1 against his nine former assistant coaches who had achieved head coach rank.

But for the 100 or so players that occupied a jersey on Georgia’s roster, Monday’s accomplishment was all about vanquishing only the 41-24 loss they suffered on Dec. 4 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs went into that one thinking they were the country’s best team, and so did Las Vegas oddsmakers, who installed them as 6.5-point favorites.

Remarkably, Georgia was favored again on Monday, this time by half as much. That handicapping was based, apparently, on the Bulldogs’ resounding win over No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl and the Crimson Tide being without a few of their key players.

