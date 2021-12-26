The Journal's Top 10 Stories of 2021

Editor's note: The Journal today reveals its Top 10 Stories of 2021 in Siouxland, as chosen by Journal editors. The Journal's annual Newsmaker of the Year will be named on Jan. 2.

No. 1:

What happened: COVID brings vaccinations, delta and omicron variants to Siouxland

Why it mattered: As 2021 came to a close, 88 more Woodbury County residents had succumbed to the virus during the year. An estimated 50,000, or nearly 48 percent of the population, were fully vaccinated as of early December. Like the rest of the country, the unvaccinated accounted for most of the hospitalizations and deaths in the region.

As cases surged in late summer, health officials promoted booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness was waning. Public buildings and some businesses implemented mask mandates again. After two hours of debate, during which two dozen citizens weighed in on the controversial issue, the Sioux City school board in September declined to implement a facial covering requirement in its buildings.

What's next: With the recent arrival of the delta variant, the region is mired in its third significant surge of the pandemic. In Iowa, COVID-related hospitalizations were the highest they had been since roughly late January and early February, according to the state data. While cases of the virus were on the rise in Woodbury County, hospitalizations remained stable.

No. 2:

What happened: Construction begins on Woodbury County jail amid opposition to using federal COVID relief dollars to fund the project

Why it mattered: Due to a series of supply problems related to the pandemic, costs for construction materials skyrocketed, causing the price tag of the jail project to balloon to around $65 million, exceeding the $50.3 million bond issue voters approved in March 2020. To close that gap, and with no other good options, county supervisors voted to tap up to $15.6 of the county's $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

A coalition of union officials and community activists objected, arguing the ARPA funds would be better spent on a myriad of social programs that would benefit the community, and encouraged the supervisors to start over and rebid the project.

What's next: Federal officials could still rule new jail runs afoul of federal guidelines for the billions of dollars the federal government distributed to local governments. Meanwhile, the jail project remains on schedule, with completion anticipated for March 2023.

No. 3:

What happened: Sioux City voters elect three council members, four school board members

Why it mattered: The municipal election suggested satisfaction with the direction of the five-member council, with both incumbents on the ballot -- Dan Moore and Alex Watters -- easily topped the voting in a low-turnout Nov. 2 election. Political newcomer Matthew O'Kane grabbed the third open seat, narrowly beating another first-time candidate, Ike Rayford, first-time candidate, by just 66 votes.

Two retired teachers, Bob Michaelson and Jan George, were the top two-vote getters in a crowded nine-candidate school board election. Perla Alarcon-Flory, the only incumbent to seek re-election, finished a distant third to claim the final open seat.

What's next: The election has already upended the leadership of the school board, with Michaelson and George, at their first meeting, joining with holdover members Dan Greenwell and Taylor Godvin to elect Greenwell and Godvin as the new president and vice president, respectively, replacing Alarcon-Flory and Monique Scarlett. Under the leadership of Greenwell, a longtime critic of the district's administration, is expected to continue to challenge the policies of Superintendent Paul Gausman.

No. 4

What happened: An acute labor shortage continued to vex scores of employers in multiple industries across Siouxland.

Why it mattered: The unemployment rate in metro Sioux City stood at a historically low 2.5 percent in October, contributing to local employers' challenge of recruiting enough workers to fill key positions. Even after raising pay rates, businesses say too few applicants are applying for open jobs. The labor pains have rippled through the local economy, from restaurants cutting hours of operation to industries postponing or cancelling expansions.

What's next: The Siouxland Initiative, the economic development division of the Siouxland Chamber, is revamping its mission due to the ongoing labor shortages. Formed in 1988, TSI had long focused on job creation, wage growth and increased capital investment.

In an effort to not create more competition for an already scarce labor pool, the economic development leaders said they are now prioritizing projects with large capital investments but few, if any, additional workers.

No. 5:

What happened: Siouxland farmers experience turbulent weather, ups and downs of market prices

Why it mattered: The tri-state region boasts one of the nation's ag economies. This past year presented multiple challenges for many farmers, who faced drought-like conditions during parts of the growing season, falling prices for livestock in a highly consolidated market, global trade uncertainties and pandemic-related impacts. Northwest Iowa grain farmers saw a wide range of yields during harvest, all dependent on how much rain fell on an area of the state that experienced varying degrees of drought. But what little rain did fall in some areas came at opportune times in late July and August, giving crops a boost as prices for a bushel of corn topped $5 and soybeans approached $13 per bushel.

What's next: With the spring planting season just months away, many farms worry about higher input costs from skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Livestock producers are looking from relief from depressed prices. The beef industry remains under increased government scrutiny, with the Biden administration and members of Congress taking aim at the four large packers that control more than 80 percent of the cattle market.

No. 6:

What happened: Sioux City completes long-awaited connection to riverfront trail

Why it mattered: For over a decade, bicyclists and outdoor enthusiasts waited for the city to build a 1.5-mile section of pavement along the Missouri River that would links the city's southernmost trail, in Chautauqua Park, to Chris Larsen Park.

The multi-year process involved getting a building permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to work in a flood plain, permission from BNSF, whose track runs through the area, building two bridges over the Floyd River and old Floyd channel and waiting for the Iowa Department of Transportation to complete some segments of the expansion of Interstate 29 from four to six lanes.

What's next: With the $3.5 million connector open, the city now boasts 14 miles of trail along the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers, as far north as Riverside Park. At the same time, construction neared completion of another crown jewel for recreational -- the redevelopment of the riverfront in Chris Larsen Park where a riverboat casino previous docked.

A $1 million contribution from a unanimous donor competed the funding for the roughly $6 million redevelopment, which features picnic shelters, a Stockyard Gardens, Promenade Path and passive lawn spaces from just west of Virginia Street to the Floyd River.

No. 7:

What happened: Siouxland saw eight murder cases tried in 2021, while three more suspects entered guilty pleas.

Why it mattered: A number of the trials involved high-profile cases. Christopher Morales, Anthony Bauer and Carlos Morales were charged in Woodbury County with first-degree murder for Jan. 1 shooting death of Mia Kritis at a residence in Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood. All three pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Christopher Morales sentenced to 55 years prison. Anthony Bauer sentenced to 50 years. Carlos Morales scheduled for sentencing Jan. 7.

Jay Lee Neubaum, 18, who was found guilty in May of second-degree murder, January 2020 shooting of Joseph Hopkins in Mapleton, and was sentenced to 50 years in prison in that case, went on trial in December on charges of sexually abusing seven teenage girls in Mapleton.

What's next: Because Neubaum waived his right to a jury trial, a Monona County judge who heard the sex abuse case soon will issue a written ruling.

Jonathan Rooney, a Winnebago man convicted of manslaughter on Dec. 15 in the May 2020 death of his financee, Kozee Decorah, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11 in U.S. District Court in Omaha. Decorah's burned remains were found near a remote cabin on the Winnebago Indian Reservation.

No. 8

What happened: Voters in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district on Nov. 2 voted down a $12.3 million plan to update high school classrooms, relocate the baseball and softball fields and add tennis courts.

Why it mattered: It was the fifth time in six years voters rejected measures that called for raising local property taxes to build or improve school facilities. With the latest effort, in a bid to make the issue more palatable to opponents, the district scaled back previous plans that required a bond issue and a 60-percent "super majority" and instead pitched an increase in the district's existing Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, which would have required only a simple majority.

What's next: Because the Nov. 2 referendum, which lost by just 31 votes, was the closest margin in any of the previous referendum, school officials are regrouping in hopes of eventually winning passage of another measure. School leaders insist the building, which dates to 1977, needs modernizing to keep up with the school’s steadily growing enrollment.

No. 9:

What happened: Sioux City's first virtual academy, approved by the state Board of Education, started its first year in August with more than 500 students enrolled.

Why it mattered: For the first time, the district's over 15,000 students have an alternative to in-personal instruction. The new Virtual Institute for Brighter Education, or VIBE Academy, also is open to families who don't live in the school district, drawing students from as far away as Ames. School leaders say the academy appeals to students for a variety of reasons, from those experiencing social anxiety or behavioral issues in classrooms to those with major health problems or difficulties at home.

What's next: The district currently bases the Vibe Academy's 25 teachers and staff in leased space in the Ho-Chunk Centre. Last month, the school board voted, 5-2, to remodel the second floor of the Educational Services Center to create a permanent home for the academy. The district's share of COVID relief dollars from the federal Education and Secondary School Relief, or ESSER, program will finance the construction.

No. 10:

What happened: One Siouxland athlete brought home an Olympic medal this summer while another local medal contender was banned from the competition.

Why it mattered: University of South Dakota alum Chris Nilsen won the silver medal in the Olympic pole vault at the Tokyo Games. The vault of 5.97 meters (19 feet, 7 inches) was a personal best for Nilsen, who won three NCAA championships while competing for the Coyotes.

Just before the U.S. Track & Field trials, East High School graduate Shelby Houlihan, a 2016 Olympian and contender in both the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, was ruled out of this year's game after testing positive for traces of the performance enhancer nandrolone in her system.

What's next: Nilsen's Olympic triumph brings added national attention to the track program at USD. The Kansas City native trained under the direction of associate director of track and field Derek Miles, a Coyote alum, three-time Olympian and 2008 Olympic bronze medalist.

Houlihan, who blames the positive test result on a pork burrito that she consumed roughly 10 hours before giving a urine sample. continues to fight to clear her name and overturn her four year ban from international competition. If upheld, the ban also would prevent the Sioux City native from competing in the 2024 Olympics.

