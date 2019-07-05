Raised in New York, Matisyahu gained his fame by singing reggae, rapping and beat-boxing in full Hasidic Jewish garb in the mid 2000s.
His popularity skyrocketed in 2004 after the release of "King Without a Crown." Subsequently he appeared onstage with Phish's front-man, Trey Anastasio, at Bonnaroo in 2005. (Luckily this reporter was in the audience at the time.)
He is a family man and he is passionate about his Jewish faith, even if he doesn't dress the part anymore. Faith, in fact, is a large aspect of his song's lyrics.
The Blues City Journal recently had the opportunity to talk with Matisyahu.
Q: How did you initially get into creating music?
A: "I got into making my own music when I was about 17. I was working as a dishwasher at a summer camp and there was a Rastafarian there that played drums. When I had breaks I would go hang out with him. From him I learned a Rasta man chant that Bob Marley used to sing. I knew it was based on the psalms of David and right away it piqued a big interest in me about where the crossover was between where I come from as a Jew with the Old Testament and where the Rastas come from in the hills of Jamaica. It spoke to my soul. I sang it in front of everybody at a campfire one night and I'd never gotten a reaction like I got that night before."
Q: Who were your biggest musical influences when you were making a name for yourself?
A: "My biggest influence at that time was an artist named Sizzla. He's a conscious dance-hall artist from the early 2000s. His music brought together all these different worlds. It was reggae music, but it also had hip-hop music mixed in. It felt more current. The lyrics were very conscious and I connected with them."
Q: Describe how you learned to beat-box.
A: "I was in high-school in the mid to late '90s. That was when Nas and Wu-Tang were popular...it was the golden age of hip-hop. I was more of a hippie and was more into reggae music and bands like Phish and the Grateful Dead. My friends would freestyle and I thought that was a cool thing. I picked up the beat-boxing super quickly and all of a sudden I noticed I was really able to contribute to these sessions providing the musical background for what everybody was doing. I'd play with melodies, notes, rhythms and tempos...all of these different things."
Q: How has your religion affected your craft?
A: "It has definitely informed the lyricism in a big way, as well as the music. Before I was religious I would listen to Sizzla, Bob Marley...a lot of old reggae music. There were a lot of references to the Old Testament. It felt genuine and it wasn't contradictory to the lyrics. When I started out, I tried to emulate that. Part of that is because I rap, but I'm also very melodic and able to throw my voice into a certain register. It has a kind of Jewish connection. I decided I needed to explore my roots and culture as a Jew. Living in New York and being 20 years old, it was a perfect opportunity for me to do that. As I started to explore the philosophy and the mysticism I realized there was a whole cannon of material I could use in my music."
Q: Why did you choose to change up your look? It seemed like that was a big part of your act in the mid 2000s.
A: "My look has constantly changed since the time I was a kid. Whatever is happening with me, I express it on the outside. When I was a teen listening to Bob Marley, I grew dreadlocks. When I first became religious I started to wear a yarmulke and I grew my beard out. By the time the world came out to see me in '04, '05 and '06 I had spent about four years in these ultra Hasidic circles and had adopted the dress code. I later started wearing jeans and decided the Hasidic look wasn't who I was anymore and eventually the beard went, too."
Q: How did it feel taking the stage with Trey Anastasio in '05 at Bonnaroo in front of 80,000 people?
A: "It felt amazing and surreal. I had dropped out of high school and followed Phish on a tour. That really introduced me to spirituality and set me on the path to a life filled with music. At Bonnaroo I got a call from my manager saying that Trey wanted to meet me backstage. I then performed a couple songs with him. It was like a dream I had when I was a kid with a head full of acid in a parking lot in Charleston, South Carolina."
Q: What can fans expect from your show at Saturday in the Park?
A: "It's going to be great. I'll be playing with some great musicians. The music is in the spirit of what we spoke about in this interview. It will be a combination of different forces, different genres and different styles. There will be a spiritual vibe to the music. We try to create a spiritual moment for people through the music. We will be playing material from all my records."