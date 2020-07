THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLERS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hardcover fiction

1. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett

2. 28 SUMMERS, by Elin Hildebrand

3. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens

4. CAMINO WINDS, by John Grisham

5. THE SUMMER HOUSE, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois

Hardcover nonfiction

1. THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, by John Bolton

2. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi

3. BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME, by Ta-Nehisi Coates

4. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle

5. ME AND WHITE SUPREMACY, by Layla F. Saad

Advice, how-to & miscellaneous

1. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy

2. MAGNOLIA TABLE, VOL. 2, by Joanna Gaines