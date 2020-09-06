THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST SELLERS

Hardcover fiction
1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens
2. ROYAL, by Danielle Steel
3. THE VANISHING HALF, by Brit Bennett
4. THE GUEST LIST, by Lucy Foley
5. 28 SUMMERS, by Elin Hilderbrand
Hardcover nonfiction
1. UNTAMED, by Glennon Doyle
2. LIVE FREE OR DIE, by Sean Hannity
3. CASTE, by Isabel Wilkerson
4. TOO MUCH AND NEVER ENOUGH, by Mary L. Trump
5. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi
Advice, how-to & miscellaneous
1. DOESN'T HURT TO ASK, by Trey Gowdy
2. THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE, by Charlie Mackesy
3. ATOMIC HABITS, by James Clear
4. THE FIVE LOVE LANGUAGES, by Gary Chapman
5. THE END OF ALZHEIMER'S PROGRAM, by Dale E. Bredesen
Children's picture books
1. I PROMISE, by LeBron James, illustrated by Nina Mata
2. THE DAY YOU BEGIN, by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael Lopez
3. THE PIGEON HAS TO GO TO SCHOOL!, by Mo Willems
4. I AM ENOUGH, by Grace Byers, illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo
5. THE BOOK WITH NO PICTURES, by B.J. Novak
