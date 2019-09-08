Hardcover fiction
1. WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING, by Delia Owens
2. OLD BONES, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
3. THE INN, by James Patterson and Candice Fox
4. ONE GOOD DEED, by David Baldacci
5. THE NICKEL BOYS, by Colson Whitehead
Hardcover nonfiction
1. EDUCATED, by Tara Westover
2. BECOMING, by Michelle Obama
3. HOW TO BE AN ANTIRACIST, by Ibram X. Kendi
4. THE PIONEERS, by David McCullough
5. THANK YOU FOR MY SERVICE, by Mat Best with Ross Patterson and Nils Parker
Advice, how-to & miscellaneous
1. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A --------, by Mark Manson
2. DARE TO LEAD, by Brene Brown
3. GIRL, WASH YOUR FACE, by Rachel Hollis
4. YOU ARE A BADASS, by Jen Sincero
5. GIRL, STOP APOLOGIZING, by Rachel Hollis
Children's picture books
1. WE DON'T EAT OUR CLASSMATES!, by Ryan T. Higgins
2. THE PIGEON HAS TO GO TO SCHOOL!, by Mo Willems
3. THE WONDERFUL THINGS YOU WILL BE, by Emily Winfield Martin
4. THE DAY YOU BEGIN, by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by Rafael Lopez
5. ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER, by Andrea Beaty, illustrated by Rafael Lopez